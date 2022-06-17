Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.