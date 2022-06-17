Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SAL stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.