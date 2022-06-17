Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $20.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.

SBH opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 30.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $563,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

