Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by Consumer Edge to Equal Weight

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $210.22.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266,766 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after buying an additional 180,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

