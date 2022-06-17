Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 111,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

