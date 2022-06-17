SBK Financial Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

