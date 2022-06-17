SBK Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.34 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $815.74 and a 200 day moving average of $913.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

