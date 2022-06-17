Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.