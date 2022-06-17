Scott B. Helm Buys 20,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

