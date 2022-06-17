SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

