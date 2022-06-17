Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,365 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.53% of Seer worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Seer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Seer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,668 shares of company stock worth $638,510. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.13. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

