SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

