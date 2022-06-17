Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 45.6% in May

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 582,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

