Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 326.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,901,000 after acquiring an additional 848,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

