Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 562.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

