Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.