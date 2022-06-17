Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

