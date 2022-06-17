Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 281,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SERA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.