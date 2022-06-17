Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 62.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHQA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

