Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SISI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

