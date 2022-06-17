Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.45. 57,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,766,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,294,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

