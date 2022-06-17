Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Expands By 44.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of 36Kr stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. 36Kr has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

