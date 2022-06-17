Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Expands By 29.8%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 619,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of AddLife AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 52-week low of 35.29 and a 52-week high of 42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 42.00.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

