Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 16.3%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Shares of ARGTF opened at $4.87 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARGTF shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

