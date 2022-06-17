Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 41.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.