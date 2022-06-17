Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Grows By 40.6%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.