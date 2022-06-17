Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expands By 42.0%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,804,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

