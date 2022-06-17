Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 45.7%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 255,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Haynes International has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

