Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases By 25.0%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 835.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.