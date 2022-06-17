Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Increases By 25.0%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.
In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.84.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
About Radian Group (Get Rating)
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.