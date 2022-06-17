Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Grows By 45.4%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RAVE stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
