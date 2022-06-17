Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Grows By 45.4%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.