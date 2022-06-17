Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Expands By 25.0%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $19.99 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85.

