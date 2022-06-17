Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Increases By 24.7%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,667.0 days.

TMOAF stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.19 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.