Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Expands By 42.3%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 392,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.93 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

