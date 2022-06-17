Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

