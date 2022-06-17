Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
