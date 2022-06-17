Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,476,265 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

