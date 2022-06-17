SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

