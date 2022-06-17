SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 653,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 290,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

