SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

