SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

