SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 787.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,864,000 after buying an additional 186,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $174.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average of $220.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.90.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

