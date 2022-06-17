SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 838.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

STE stock opened at $195.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $231.23. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $193.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.