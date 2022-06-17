SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

