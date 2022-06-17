SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,292 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $73.34 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.