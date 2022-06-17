SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

