SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

