SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

