SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 679.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.