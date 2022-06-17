SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

