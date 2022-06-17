SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

NCACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

