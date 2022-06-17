SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $11,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $286.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

