SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

